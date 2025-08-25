Group urges Benue Gov, IGP to mediate Deputy Speaker and Council Chair dispute

Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Benue Descendants Union, Ondo State Chapter, has appealed to Benue State Governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, and the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to mediate a dispute between the Deputy Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly, Mrs. Lami Danladi Ogenyi, and the Chairman of Ado Local Government Area, Mr. Oche Sunday Oche.

In a statement signed by the group’s General Secretary, Barrister James Otokpa, the union said intervention was necessary to maintain peace and prevent tensions from escalating in Ado Local Government.

The group referenced a petition earlier submitted by the Deputy Speaker to the police regarding alleged activities in Obioye community. Following a review by a special police team led by CSP Mannase Orhena, the police reported they did not find evidence of the alleged facility and directed the release of three traditional leaders who had been held during the inquiry.

Calling for an independent, transparent review by the state government, the union urged that all parties be accorded fair hearing. It also encouraged community leaders and political stakeholders to prioritize dialogue and lawful processes to safeguard public order.