BBNaija 10: I was told I can’t return despite being declared fit – Sabrina

BBNaija Season 10 housemate, Sabrina, has revealed that she was barred from returning to the show despite being declared medically fit.

Sabrina, who left the house on Monday due to medical reasons, made the disclosure on Sunday during an Instagram Live session with her fans.

Her sudden exit had shocked fellow housemates, especially her close friend, Kola, after she informed them of her departure upon returning from the diary room.

Narrating her ordeal, Sabrina said, “On Monday, after exiting, I was transported to a hospital that was recommended to me. I was led to a specialist, a gynecologist. He examined me same day, general medical assessment. An admission was then asked by the clinic. On Tuesday afternoon, I was told all results were unremarkable, medical language for nothing dey do me (I am fine). Nothing was wrong with me. I was told I was fine.

“I was elated because I believed it meant I will be on my way back to the journey I started. I was told to hold on. So I did, with no outside communication or interaction. I had no access to my phone, neither did I consume any form of media, I didn’t even watch television. I prayerfully longed for a call that would confirm my return but days passed and nothing.

“I was comforted by my chaperone and official doctor’s report that states that I have been certified medically fit and yet on Friday, I received what I consider one of the most excruciating calls of my life. On the call I was told, ‘I have the unfortunate task of telling you that you would no longer be returning to the show’.

“I received the call while in the hospital waiting for the next thing. I waited for five days. Do I want to come back? Of course, yes. I don’t think my journey has ended. I miss Kola as much as he misses me, I miss the lights, I miss diary sessions, I haven’t worn half of the clothes I brought in.”” she said in tears.

