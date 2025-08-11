Sabrina exits BBNaija house due to medical reasons

BBNaija season 10 housemate, Sabrina has made an unexpected exit from the reality TV show, citing medical reasons.

Her announcement came as a shock to fellow contestants on Monday, as she revealed she had just 20 minutes to pack her belongings before leaving the house.

“I am leaving the house today, I have to go pack right now. I am leaving for medical reasons. I don’t know whether I am coming back, I can’t answer that. I have only 20 minutes to pack. You guys should kill this in my honour,” Sabrina told the housemates.

The season kicked off with 29 contestants battling for the N150m grand prize, but the number has been steadily shrinking.

During the the second live eviction show of the season, Danboskid and Ibifubara were sent home after securing the fewest votes.

Sabrina’s sudden departure means the competition is now down by three housemates in less than 24 hours, drastically altering the game’s dynamics and strategies for those remaining.

While details about her medical condition remain undisclosed, fans are already flooding social media with messages of concern and support, hoping she will recover quickly. It is still unclear if she will be allowed to return to the house once her health situation improves.