Bauchi poly students protest constant robbery attacks on campus

By Charly Agwam

Students of Federal Polytechnic Bauchi have taken to the streets to protest incessant robbery attacks on their hotels.

The protest broke out in the early hours of Tuesday after robbers collected students gadgets and left them with a series of injuries.

Vanguard gathered that the attack took place in the night when students were asleep.

The angry students told newsmen that they were demonstrating after failure of the Polytechnic management to intervene in the security situation.

The protest turned tense as suspected hoodlums tried to hijack it, blocking the federal highway near campus. Police fired tear gas to disperse the crowd, prompting some students to retaliate with stones before being overpowered.

SUG President Haruna Umar condemned the attack, calling it the first of its kind in the institution’s history.

“This is students showing their grievances to management and authorities,” he said.