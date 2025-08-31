Barca held to 1-1 draw against impressive Rayo

Champions Barcelona dropped their first points of the La Liga season with a 1-1 draw at Rayo Vallecano on Sunday.

The Catalan giants had goalkeeper Joan Garcia to thank for earning them that as he made several fine saves on a testing night in the Spanish capital.

Barca took the lead through a contested Lamine Yamal penalty but Fran Perez levelled after the break for the hosts, who could have gone on to win.

After leaders Real Madrid won their third game on Saturday and Athletic Bilbao followed suit earlier on Sunday, Barcelona are fourth and trail the leaders by two points.

Barca coach Hansi Flick shuffled his pack, bringing Dani Olmo and Andreas Christensen into the starting line-up among several changes, with Marcus Rashford dropping to the bench.

Garcia, who arrived from neighbours Espanyol this summer, made a superb save to thwart Andrei Ratiu early on.

Even though Rayo’s pitch at their humble Vallecas stadium was dry and scruffy, the game flew end-to-end in entertaining fashion.

Barca took the lead in the 40th minute from the spot as 18-year-old Yamal sent Alvaro Batalla the wrong way, although Rayo were unhappy with how the Spain international won the penalty.

Yamal fell after a collision with Pep Chavarria in the area, which Rayo felt the teenage winger forced, and to make matters worse because of technical difficulties the referee could not communicate with his VAR colleagues over a potential review.

Isi Palazon fired narrowly over as Rayo almost levelled straight away.

Dani Olmo should have doubled Barca’s lead before half-time but fired over the bar after Batalla pushed the ball back into his path, with the goal gaping.

Barca stopper Garcia, having a superb night, denied Palazon again early in the second half before Rayo levelled.

After a corner found its way past those in the middle Perez slammed home off the bar. Garcia made an excellent save from Jorge de Frutos as the forward ran through on goal and then again from Palazon after 85 minutes.

Ratiu turned home after Rayo kept the chance alive but it was disallowed for offside.

Barcelona left with a point, largely thanks to the superb work of goalkeeper Garcia, as despite Flick’s changes they showed the same defensive deficiencies on show during last weekend’s comeback win at Levante.

