Arewa Discussion Group hails fresh icons: Nafisa Aminu, Mariam Bukar

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

The Two latest extraordinary Nigerian young women global icons, symbolising the Northern resilience and brilliance have been applauded by Arewa Discussion Group (ADG) for attaining the feats.

The ADG, in a statement signed by it’s leader Alhaji Maisudan Muhammed Bello, Tafidan Dutse, and Spokesperson Dr. Garba Abari made available to Vanguard, stated the group’s commendation for Nafisa Abdullahi Aminu (World English Language Champion) and Mariam Bukar (Nigeria’s Youngest Peace Ambassador).

Landmark Achievements for a New North, according to the statement, include:

1. Nafisa Abdullahi Aminu:

The 17-year-old from Yobe State defeated 20,000 competitors from 69 nations at the 2025 TeenEagle Global Finals in London.

Her victory—alongside teammates Rukayya Muhammad Fema and Hadiza Kashim Kalli—shatters stereotypes about Northern Nigeria’s educational excellence.

2. Mariam Bukar:

At just 14, Mariam pioneered peace-building initiatives across conflict-affected Northern communities, earning her recognition as Nigeria’s youngest Peace Ambassador by the United Nations in 2024.

Her “Peace Clubs” in 30 schools have mediated youth conflicts and promoted interfaith dialogue.

Nafisa’s intellect and Mariam’s compassion represent twin pillars of Northern Nigeria’s renaissance,”

“One conquers global stages with knowledge; the other heals communities with wisdom beyond her years.”

noted ADG in the statement.

Honouring Legacy, Inspiring Futures

The ADG tribute highlights:

The Power of Family: Nafisa’s parents nurtured a world champion who walks in the footsteps of Northern pioneers like first female CJN Mariam Muktar Aloma and UN Deputy Chief Amina Mohammed. Mariam’s family supported her peace work amid regional unrest.

– Government & Institutional Backing: Governor Mai Mala Buni’s education reforms enabled Nafisa’s rise, while Mariam’s impact was amplified by partnerships with the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and the Sultan Foundation.

– Symbolic Significance: Both embody ADG’s core mission: Nafisa proves Northern excellence can lead globally; Mariam proves its youth can rebuild nations.

The ADG in the statement urges:

State Governments: Scale up education funding and replicate Yobe’s STEMA program; integrate peace education curricula honouring Mariam’s model.

Federal Institutions: Fast-track security for schools to protect talents like Nafisa; fund youth-led peace hubs inspired by Mariam.

Corporate Nigeria: Sponsor 500 scholarships for Northern girls in Nafisa’s name; endorse Mariam’s “Peace Clubs” nationwide.

Conclusion: Two Stars, One Sky

“Nafisa and Mariam are the North we can see: brilliant, bold, and bridge-builders.

Their triumphs defy violence and underdevelopment narratives. Let their light guide our investment in every girl holding a textbook or olive branch.” the statement concluded