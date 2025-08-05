Meet 17-yr-old Nafisa Aminu who won global English competition against 69 countries

17-year-old Nafisa Abdullah Aminu from Yobe State has been named the World Best in English Language Skills at the 2025 TeenEagle Global Finals held in London, United Kingdom.

Representing Nigeria through the Nigerian Tulip International College (NTIC), Nafisa outperformed over 20,000 participants from 69 countries, a historic feat that has thrust her into the global academic spotlight and brought honour to Nigeria.

The TeenEagle competition is an internationally recognised contest that tests English proficiency, critical thinking, and communication skills, attracting students from both English-speaking and non-English-speaking nations.

Nafisa’s triumph was confirmed in a statement by the head of her family, Hassan Salifu, who attributed her success to “dedication, discipline, and the enabling support of the state government.”

“Our daughter’s global success would not have been possible without the visionary support for education by His Excellency, Governor Mai Mala Buni, whose efforts have brought international honour to our state and nation,” he said as quoted by Leadership.

He also noted that Nafisa Aminu outshone participants from native English-speaking countries, a remarkable achievement that reflects her intelligence and preparation.

The victory has sparked celebrations in Yobe and beyond, with her family expressing deep appreciation to Governor Buni and the teachers at NTIC for their role in nurturing Nafisa’s potential.

“Nafisa’s success is a testament to the power of educational investment. Governor Buni’s commitment has not only transformed schools in the state but also positioned Yobe and Nigeria on the global stage,” the family added.

Calls are now growing across the country for Nafisa to be awarded both state and national honours, with many seeing her win as a symbol of Nigeria’s untapped academic potential.

“She has made our country proud, defeating nations where English is a native tongue. Her victory sends a strong message: with the right support, Nigerian students can excel globally,” a proud relative said.

