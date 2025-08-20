APWEN to bridge digital gap between older, younger generation of female engineers



By Ebunoluwa Sessou, Abigail Aderibigbe & Emmanuella Donatus



In a bid to bridge the gap in digital literacy between the older and younger generation of female engineers, the Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria, APWEN, Lagos chapter recently organised a Female Engineers Summit & Elders Forum 2025 to address salient issues bedeviling the profession.



The event was witnessed by elders, engineering role models, APWEN pioneers, as well as female engineering students.



In her presentation, the guest speaker, Engr. Bimbola Dada, pointed out some challenges bedeviling the young generations.



According to her, challenges across generations include access to mentorship and representation where many young female engineers still struggle to find mentors who truly understand their unique experiences and career aspirations. Adding that, without visible role models, it can be difficult to envision long-term success.



On combating gender bias in engineering leadership despite progress, Dada lamented that women in engineering still face subtle and overt biases that limit their access to leadership roles. Adding that overcoming these barriers requires systemic change, advocacy, and persistent effort.



She however noted that to bridge the gaps in digital literacy and technological adaptation, rapid advancements in engineering tools and digital platforms can leave some professionals, especially from older generations, struggling to keep pace and to close the gaps need smoother collaborations.



Also, speaking, the Chairman, APWEN Lagos Chapter, Engr. Atinuke Owolabi, said the summit was to celebrate engineering legacies and a bridge between seasoned generations of yesteryears, as well as the emerging female engineers who meet to share experiences, inspire, connect, and nurture the future of the profession.



With the theme, “Engineering Legacies: Bridging Generations, Building Futures”, Owolabi noted that “It is a powerful reminder that our stories, innovations, and sacrifices are the foundation for the next wave of leaders. We are here to learn from those who paved the way, to mentor those following in our footsteps, and to reaffirm our commitment to excellence in engineering practice and leadership.



“We are stronger when we work together, share knowledge, and uphold the values of integrity, innovation, and service”.



“The elders and seasoned professionals in the engineering industry have legacies that have come to stay. They have continued to be mentors to the young generations of female engineers. This is an opportunity to invest in the future of engineering.



Let us continue with renewed commitment; preserve our engineering heritage; propel the next generation forward; collaborate across generations for sustainable progress and together, we are not just building careers; we are building futures”, she urged.



She however advised young female engineers to connect, seek guidance, and commit to excellence. “Take the wisdom shared today and turn it into tangible impact in your career, community, and country.