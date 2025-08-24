APC ‘ll contest to win Osun next year – Omisore

Senator Iyiola Omisore

Joins governorship race

By Shina Abubakar Osogbo

The immediate past National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator Iyiola Omisore has disclosed that the party is not merely participating in next year governorship election in Osun State but determined to win the seat.

This is as he commenced grassroots consultation across the state over his decision to join the race for the party governorship ticket.

In a statement issued by his media office and signed by Jamiu Olawumi, the former Deputy Governor said he is committed to due process and consensus building, hence, the decision to embark on consultation among party faithfuls.

Senator Omisore reiterated his commitment to due process and consensus-building, noting that his final decision would be shaped by grassroots engagement and stakeholder alignment.

“This is not about ambition alone; it is about collective reasoning and strategy. Osun needs common sense now more than ever. We cannot afford to field a candidate who merely participates—we must present a candidate who can win,” he stated.

Also speaking during the consultation, former Commissioner for Education, Hon. Folorunso Oladoyin Bamisayemi stated that Senator Omisore decisive role as APC National Secretary in averting internal crisis and ensuring the emergence of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the party’s 2023 presidential candidate.

“Senator Omisore base in Ife is one of the four largest voting blocs in Osun. His sustained financial and strategic support for the APC, including backing of reinstated local government officials across Osun.

However, Hon. Olanrewaju Balogun, Chairman of Ilesa East LGA, described the project as a unity agenda, saying with the successful engagements, Senator Omisore is set to continue consultations across the state in what many stakeholders are calling the beginning of a rescue mission for Osun State.

The consultation tour with a courtesy visit to Chief Akinwande Ayinde Akinola, the Sawe of Ilesa, at his country home in Ijamo, where discussions reinforced mutual commitment to Osun’s progress.