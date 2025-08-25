APC Gada LG debunks defection rumours, reaffirms unity and strength

By Musa Ubandawaki, Sokoto

SOKOTO — The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Gada Local Government Area of Sokoto State has refuted claims of a purported mass defection of its members to the African Democratic Congress (ADC), describing the rumours as false, mischievous, and baseless.

In an official statement signed by the Executive Chairman of Gada Local Government Council, Hon. Zayyanu Barau Gada, the council dismissed the reports as “cheap propaganda” aimed at misleading the public and projecting a false narrative of disunity within the APC.

The chairman stated that no member of the APC in Gada Local Government has defected to any other political party. He affirmed that the party remains “solid, indivisible, and unwavering” in its loyalty to Governor Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto and its firm alignment with the leadership of Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, Sarkin Yamman Sokoto.

“These malicious reports are the handiwork of political opportunists who thrive on lies and blackmail. Their aim is to distract, but they will not succeed,” the statement read.

Hon. Barau emphasized that the APC in Gada continues to enjoy the unwavering confidence of the people, rooted in strong grassroots support and a consistent commitment to service delivery, integrity, and development.

He described the defection rumours as fabrications designed to deceive the public and give false hope to opposition elements. According to him, the APC remains the only party with functional and credible structures across every ward, village, and community in Gada.

“The APC in Gada is stronger than ever. No propaganda can break the bond we have with our people or erode the trust in our leadership. We remain focused on delivering democratic dividends to our constituents,” he said.

Barau further accused opposition figures of spreading misinformation due to their inability to win the confidence of the electorate, stressing that no falsehood could diminish the overwhelming support the APC enjoys in the area.

He urged party members and supporters to remain vigilant, united, and resolute, assuring them that the APC’s mandate in Gada remains intact and unchallenged.

“Our priority is to maintain the unity of our party, safeguard our mandate, and drive progress and prosperity in line with the vision of Governor Ahmed Aliyu and the guidance of our leader, Senator Wamakko,” he concluded.

The chairman also appealed to the public and the media to disregard what he described as “fake news and calculated lies” from detractors, reaffirming the party’s solid standing in the local government.

He expressed gratitude to the people of Gada for their continued loyalty and support, pledging that the APC would remain steadfast in fulfilling its promises and advancing development across the area.