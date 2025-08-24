Anambra Guber Poll: National peace committee identifies flashpoints

…Stakeholders Proffer Solutions to Election Violence

By Vincent Ujumadu

AWKA — Ahead of the November 8 governorship election in Anambra State, the National Peace Committee (NPC), chaired by former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd), has identified key flashpoints that may pose security challenges during the polls.

Through its secretariat, The Kukah Centre, the NPC flagged seven local government areas — Awka South, Awka North, Ihiala, Nnewi South, Idemili North, Orumba South, and Ayamelum — as needing special attention. These areas are reportedly prone to separatist activity, kidnapping, cultism, and political thuggery.

The revelations were made during a European Union (EU)-sponsored stakeholders’ validation forum held separately across the three senatorial zones in the state. The initiative is part of the broader EU Support to Democratic Governance in Nigeria (EU-SDGN) programme aimed at promoting peaceful, inclusive, and credible elections.

Speaking at the forum in Awka, representatives from electoral bodies, security agencies, political parties, traditional institutions, religious groups, civil society organizations, the media, youth, and women networks discussed factors affecting voter turnout and explored solutions to ensure a successful election.

Deborah Obafemi of The Kukah Centre urged stakeholders to take responsibility for fostering peace during the electoral process.

“As we approach this pivotal off-cycle election in Anambra, this forum is a call to collective responsibility. We are here to validate findings, share insights, identify risks, and co-create actionable solutions that reflect the realities and aspirations of the Anambra people,” Obafemi said.

She emphasized that peacebuilding and credible elections must be grounded in grassroots participation, led by community voices and leadership.

In his remarks, the traditional ruler of Nawgu, Dunukofia LGA, Igwe George Okaa-Onwuogu, stressed the importance of voter education in rural areas, which he said account for 75% of the electorate.

“Traditional rulers are at the grassroots and are doing our best to educate our people. For the upcoming election, we will guide them on how to conduct themselves. However, politicians must stop pressuring us to sway votes in their favor,” he said.

He commended The Kukah Centre for the sensitization effort and urged it to also monitor the election and offer recommendations for improvement.

Similarly, Igwe Emeka Ilouno of Ifitedunu noted that while Nigeria has ample laws to guide elections, enforcement remains the major challenge.

“Voter education will help reduce the rising tension in the state. Engaging traditional rulers will increase voter confidence in the system,” he added.

Sir Chuka Nnabuife, Managing Director of the Anambra State Civic and Social Reformation Office, observed that public anxiety over the election stems from lapses by key stakeholders.

“Voter education should not be the sole responsibility of INEC or the National Orientation Agency. Faith-based organizations and town unions must get involved. It’s August and many women are holding their annual meetings, yet election discussions are absent,” he remarked.

The forum concluded with a renewed commitment by stakeholders to ensure peaceful and credible elections in Anambra State.