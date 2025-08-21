Alaafin denies supremacy battle with Ooni

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, and the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Akeem Owoade.

By Adeola Badru

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Akeem Owoade, has dismissed claims that he is engaged in a supremacy tussle with fellow monarchs, including the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi.

In a statement issued on Thursday by his Director of Media and Publicity, Bode Durojaiye, in Ibadan, the monarch stressed that his focus remains on the welfare, culture, and development of his people, not on rivalry with any traditional ruler.

The clarification comes after reports of tension following the Ooni’s conferment of the title “Okanlomo of Oduwa” on businessman Dotun Sanusi during the unveiling of the indigenous social media platform, 2geda, at Ilaji Hotel, Ibadan.

“The Alaafin does not need to engage in any battle for supremacy with any Oba, whether in Yorubaland or elsewhere,” the statement read. “He is a steadfast custodian of Yoruba culture and tradition, always mindful of the safety and welfare of his subjects.”

It further emphasized that the monarch’s reign is guided by results and the prosperity of his people, adding that he remains committed to upholding the cultural heritage of Oyo and Yorubaland.

The statement highlighted the Alaafin’s role as a traditional authority dedicated to protecting and promoting Yoruba values, noting his pledge to continue strengthening the cultural legacy of the throne.

Oba Owoade reaffirmed that his administration would remain focused on unity, peace, and the collective progress of his people.