Akpabio urges CSOs to be constructive in engagement with govt

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

President of the Senate, Chief Godswill Akpabio has urged Civil Society Organizations, CSOs to always remain constructive in their engagements with the government for national development.

Senator Akpabio gave the advice in Abuja at the first Civil Society Summit on civil democracy and national development.

The Summit brought together stakeholders, who brainstormed on the role of civil society in promoting democracy and national development.

Some of the participants included the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Public Communication, Mr. Sunday Dare and a right activist, Senator Shehu Sani.

The President of the Senate, represented by Senator Yemi Adaramodu, urged civil society organisations to remain steadfast in defending democratic values and promoting national development.

Akpabio praised CSOs for their courage and consistency in defending the rule of law, emphasizing that democracy is not just about counting votes, but about conserving virtue.

He said civil society has shown courage and consistency in defending democracy and the rule of law, advising, “let history record that when Nigeria trembled in the balance, men and women of conscience did not fall silent, you showed up, not in bitterness, but in responsibility.”

Akpabio told CSOs to engage with government in a constructive manner, being knowledgeable about policies and decisions to drive meaningful advocacy

On his part, Mr Sunday Dare, called on CSOs to shift from mere agitation to constructive engagement.

While emphasizing the critical role civil society plays in ensuring sustainable democracy, he urged them to focus on educating citizens about government policies and bridging the gap between the state and its people.

He stressed that civil society must ask itself whether it is helping to build trust and engagement or tearing down the bridges needed to unite the country.

Dare emphasized that civil society organizations are not just watchdogs, but also translators of government policy to the people, carrying an enormous responsibility.

Senator Sani urged CSOs to shift their approach from opposition to active and knowledgeable partnership in the governance process, emphasizing the need for facts-driven advocacy.

He called on CSOs to build sustainable partnerships with government agencies and development partners to drive meaningful change.

Blessing Akinlosotu, Executive Director of the National Civil Society Council of Nigeria, NCSCN, reaffirmed the Council’s commitment to upholding its ideals, including patriotism, accountability, good governance advocacy, and active citizen participation in national development.