Agbaja nation woos investors to tap opportunities at 9th Mile multi-million Naira industrial park

By Chinedu Adonu

The Agbaja Leaders of Thought (ALT), has called investors from Nigeria and beyond to buy into the Enugu Industrial Park.

ALT made the call Tuesday at a press conference to announce the upcoming Agbaja Summit 2025, aimed to spotlight the multi- million naira Industrial Park located at the 9th Mile in Udi Local Government Area of Enugu State.

Chairman, Planning Committee of Agbaja Summit 2025 , Prof. Chike Anibeze addressing the media on plans for the event, at the Amadeo Centre, Enugu. Others from right are: Prof. Gab Agu, Ozo Emeka Odenigwe and Chief Sheddy Ozoene.

The group described the park as a prime investment destination where every investor will be happy to be part of.

The Summit is scheduled to hold between November 26–27, 2025.

Rev. Ugo Chime, a member of the ALT Board of Trustees and chairman of the planning committee for the maiden Agbaja 2022 Summit, described 9th Mile as an industrial hub with vast potential for investors.

“Ninth Mile has the best drinking water in Enugu State and is welcoming to both visitors and investors. The area is open for businesses, and we urge investors to utilise the abundant natural resources such as coal and others to transform the state.”

Chime further described the Agbaja people as “unique in their humility, commitment to duty, and selflessness,” stressing that their values provided a strong foundation for sustainable development.

Addressing the press, the Chairman of the Agbaja Summit 2025 Planning Committee, Prof Chike Anibeze said the forthcoming summit would focus on boosting education and skill acquisition among students in Enugu State.

He explained that the central theme, “Education and Skills Development”, was chosen to address the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical expertise in today’s fast-changing world.

“Thus, education and skills development became the central theme for Agbaja Summit 2025. This will link ancestral wisdom with modern training to prepare our people for a competitive future,” he explained.

According to him, the summit would feature a hybrid colloquium with experts leading conversations, workshops, and hands-on sessions. There would also be workshops for aspiring entrepreneurs as well as exhibition they will offer dynamic platform for innovation and capacity building.

“The summit will be more than a conference. It will build on the successes of the maiden edition held in 2022 and deeply rooted in our heritage. It will reimage leadership, inspire innovation, and chart a dignified future for Agbaja people,” Prof Anibeze added.

He also disclosed that cultural showcases, including masquerades, music, dance, food, and traditional attire would highlight the richness of Agbaja identity, making the event a vibrant celebration of heritage and unity.

The member representing Enugu West Senatorial District and Minority Whip, Chief Osita Ngwu, pledged his full support and vowed to use his position to uplift the summit national scale.

Ngwu urged the organizers to mobilise every shade of the people of Agbaja to enable the young and old embrace the culture of the people.

A former Deputy Governor of Enugu State, Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo, commended ALT for its vision and sacrifices in initiating the summit.

She also urged the group to mobilise sons and daughters of Agbaja to invest in the region’s development while pledging their support for the initiative.