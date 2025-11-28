Enugu Agog as Agbaja people host cultural carnival, call for cultural revival

By Chinedu Adonu

Enugu State capital city was filled with joy and celebrations as the people of Agbaja, a major indigenous bloc of the state, hosted a unique cultural carnival to showcase the rich heritage of the area.

The carnival was part of the ongoing Agbaja Summit, which commenced on Wednesday with a colloquium themed: “Education and Skill Acquisition.”

The celebration was aimed to revive and preserve the cultural heritage of Agbaja, ensuring that the younger generation remains connected to their roots.

According to Prof. Chike Anibeze, chairman of the planning committee, the event was organized to “revive our culture and build on our heritage,” providing an opportunity for the youth to learn about their traditions and history.

The carnival featured various cultural activities representing the diverse communities that make up Agbaja. Participants engaged in traditional dances, exhibitions of local foods like Achicha, Abacha, and other delicacies, as well as displays of traditional artworks and crafts.

The event also included a showcase of palm wine, known locally as “Aneke Chime,” symbolizing the region’s cultural practices.

During an inspection tour led by former governor of Enugu State, Sullivan Chime, he commended the organizers for their dedication and encouraged increased commitment to cultural preservation.

He emphasized that skills and entrepreneurship are key to success and highlighted the talents present within Agbaja.

Chime expressed his satisfaction with the exhibition, noting that Agbaja is blessed with talented and dedicated individuals committed to their cultural heritage.

The event was lively and entertaining, featuring masquerades and dancers from various communities.

Notable masquerades included Anunuebe, Mgbadike, Agama, Oganigwe, Adamma Ngwo, Iyiagboka, and Okanga Ngwo, among others.

Prominent figures in the state graced the occasion, including, former Deputy Governor Barr. Civilian Ezeilo, Speaker of the Enugu State House of Assembly Rt. Hon Uche Ugwu, former Chief Press Secretary Barr. Chukwudi Achife, Rt. Hon. Chima Obieze, Barr. Gab Agu Gab, Prof. Chinedu Nebo, surveyor Ugo Chime, traditional rulers from various communities, and many others.