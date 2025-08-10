After the White wedding we are moving to a bigger crib (home) – Davido

By Ayo Onikoyi

David Adeleke better known as Davido who is currently on his 2025 “5IVE Alive” North American tour, which kicked off on July 11th in Los Angeles till November 20th in Atlanta recently took a time out to have an interview on NoireTV-GlobalblackTV, an American multinational premium cable channe.

The OBO, who was billed to perform in various U.S. and Canadian cities, including San Francisco, Houston, Toronto, and New York ahead of his White wedding in Miami, Florida this weekend (purportedly between August 9th and 10th) opens up on the tour, his family and his plans for the wedding and beyond. EXCERPTS:

Q; Congrats on the “5ive Alive Tour”; sold out show after sold out show, tell me how this experience has been for you?

A; It’s been amazing. People know this that I went to school in America for like two years and I have been coming here since I have been a kid. That’s cultural diversity, I have seen both sides of the worlds, Naija and the Western world. Just to see the acceptance of our culture, not only the concerts, but other things like fashion, the restaurant etc. Just seeing the culture being accepted commercially is amazing to see.

Q: You have been a huge part of that, you made it happen, being at the vanguard of Afrobeats. What’s the difference between Timeless and this tour?

I did Arenas in the past but that was like one-off. For Timeless, it was the first time I did Arenas run, really like back to back, where I have to take care of the whole production team. It’s a lot apart from what you see on stage, what happened behind the scenes, I can’t even start to tell you, so all those things. Timeless was like a learning experience but with this tour is crazy. Timeless is still popping, the album is still popping, some songs from it are still out there popping. But for this tour, we put more to our production. Shout out to Cobhams Asuquo, he is a musical director for this tour, we did a lot of things, production wise, I feel we took it to another level. That’s the difference. All the shows have been sold out.

Q; You have a special guest in Omah Lay joining you in concert…cuts in

A: Yeah, that song is very special that we made. We made many songs. I was like we have to do one show on the tour. We have both been busy, you know he’s recording his album, so he didn’t really have time to come up on the tour but he made it to Toronto and that was a legendary night. That is the biggest song on the album. Definitely, I knew Omah Lay and Davido’s record will go regardless of whatever. I was even ready to bow out and God gave me this kind of songs. The songs certainly add more life, I’m grateful. The tour has just been going on amazingly.

Q; Your first album was called “Omo Baba Olowo”. With the title I think there’s a tendency for people to try and use it against you. How do you feel about that?

A: Everything is risky in Nigeria. I’m fortunate to grow up with a very humble father. We grew up very comfortable but we had values, we had morals, I feel like those things kind of helped me. In Nigeria, especially in my field of work, they like the grass to grace kind of story, like he was broke and he became rich. In my own situation the music is so good and they had to kind of accept it. But I have always had that hustling spirit, I left my home when I was 15. From 15, 16 I was on my own and went back home to finish school. I have always been independent, I know how to move and all.

Q: Your Uncle is a governor, is like you have politics in your blood.. (cuts in).

A: Yes. It is in the blood. My grandfather was a senator. My uncle, may his soul rest in peace, Serubawon, was the first executive governor of Osun State and the current governor is the last born of the family. It is like obviously there is politics in our blood in Osun State, we have always been going home.

Q: What about you, a governor?

A: No. I’m enjoying myself. Too much stress in politics man.

Q. Have you ever thought of what your second act would have been, if anything at all?

A: Two things. Sometimes I think what if it wasn’t this successful. I like the media, maybe TV or something. I like entertainment, I know along that line I would have found something. I don’t see myself doing anything other than entertainment. Secomd one is, I have a degree, I went to school, I have my Bsc, I can get a job anywhere. I can apply for a job anywhere

Q: Let’s talk a bit more about family, people are still talking about your traditional marriage which held June 25, 2024 and now you are inching towards your second ceremony…(Cuts in)

A: Third ceremony actually, we did the court wedding before the traditional wedding,, then we are about to do the White wedding . It’s bound to be amazing, we have friends, a lot of people from Nigeria flying in. We are really going to have fun. It’s coming off the tour, it’s a good moment in life.

Q; What’s it going to be like after the wedding and the tour?

A: After the wedding and tour I’m going to announce my African Stadium Tour. I’m going to definitely take a break, chill with the family, we are moving to a bigger crib. I’m stepping up man. After Africa, we are going to announce Europe tour, more music, dropping a documentary, I’m also an executive producer in a movie coming up. A lot of things coming up.