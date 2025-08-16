Abducted Edo minor Seminarians spend 35 days in captivity

FILE IMAGE

•Auchi Bishop urges Tinubu, Okpebholo to act

By Evelyn Usman

Two minor seminarians abducted from the Immaculate Conception Minor Seminary in Ivhianokpodi-Agenebode, Edo State, have now spent 35 days in captivity.

The disclosure followed the emergence of a disturbing viral video showing the boys in obvious distress, clutching what appeared to be a human skull, and surrounded by armed men suspected to be their captors.

In the footage, the children were seen tearfully pleading for their release , a scene that has deepened public concern over the growing insecurity in Edo North.

The seminarians as gathered, were among three boys seized on the night of July 10, 2025, when gunmen attacked the seminary, killing a Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps NSCDC officer, Mr. Christopher Aweneghieme, who was on guard duty. v The attackers reportedly fired sporadically before whisking the minors into the bush.

One of the boys, who sustained injuries, was freed on July 18, 2025, while the remaining two have remained in the hands of the kidnappers since, despite ongoing appeals and prayers from the church community.

In a statement issued yesterday , the Bishop of Auchi Diocese, Most Rev. Dr. Gabriel Dunia, described the prolonged detention as a personal torment.

He said : “As the chief shepherd of the Diocese, I feel personally hurt and disturbed that my seminarians, our children, are living with armed strangers for 35 days now. I find it difficult to sleep these days because of this. We have been praying since their kidnap and again I call on people everywhere to please pray with us,” he said.

The Bishop explained that the Immaculate Conception Minor Seminary was established by the Catholic Bishop of Auchi, Most Rev. Dr. Gabriel Dunia, in 2006 for the training of future priests, with over 500 students graduated so far from the church institution.

He urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Edo State Governor ,Senator Monday Okpebholo, and all security agencies to “do the needful” in securing the release of the boys and in restoring safety in Edo North.

He noted that ” It appears kidnappers in Nigeria have suddenly found a convenient place of operation in Edo North and Edo State. Our people feel frustrated and helpless. We beg that Edo North be secured so that our people can once again live in peace and safety”.

The Diocese also paid tribute to the late Aweneghieme, describing him as a dedicated officer who died in the line of duty.