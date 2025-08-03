A new beginning is possible with God, by Funmi Komolafe

Glory be to God. We are in the eight-month, commonly referred to the month of a new beginning. After rest from challenges, a new beginning is the time to rejoice. It is the time to celebrate the goodness of God in our lives.

A new beginning is for those who want to break away from the unpleasant past or an unpleasant situation.

Human efforts can indeed present us with a new beginning but the more enduring one is a new beginning put in place by God.

The key verses for us in today’s article are found in Isaiah 43 vs. 18 &19 ( KJV) : “ Remember ye not the former things, neither consider the things of old.

Behold, I will do a new thing; now it shall spring forth; shall ye not know it?. I will even make a way in the wilderness, and rivers in the desert.”.

Here the Holy Bible tells us not to look back but to look forward. In other words, put behind you, those things that make life unpleasant.

A person that looks forward to a new beginning need not waste time on what he or she has been through.

Rather, we are assured that with God on our side, an unpleasant condition can be turned to a new one that would make others envy you.

To have such a turn around, the secret is total trust in God.

Isaiah 43 vs. 1&2 “ But now thus saith the LORD that created thee, O Jacob, and he that formed thee, O Israel, Fear not: for I have redeemed thee, I have called thee by thy name; thou art mine.

When thou passest through the waters, I will be with thee; and through the rivers, they shall not overflow thee: when thou walkest through the fire, thou shalt not be burned; neither shall the flame kindly upon thee”.

These two verses confirm that God is not unaware of what you are passing through but the LORD gives an assurance that you will not be consumed by any challenge.

Those that are not consumed by challenges are those that have breakthroughs.

Simply put, if you are still breathing, be assured that with God on your side, you will overcome and have a new beginning.

Recently, I saw a man that testified, that things got so bad for him that he couldn’t pay his rent. He began to sleep in his car. Then a friend offered him shelter. He became a squatter. While giving his testimony, he had become a property owner.

Note the gradual changes in the man’s life.

Many of us tend to be impatient, because we fail to appreciate that God has millions of ways of attending to challenges and he does it at his own time.

Brethren, perhaps there is a couple that have been waiting on the LORD for a couple of years and people are suggesting you should put an end to the marriage because of the years of waiting.

As a Believer, what you must do is reject such counsel because it would do you no good.

Rather, continue to have faith in God and have a deeper walk of faith the LORD.

In Isaiah 43 vs. 11, it is written, “ I, even 1, am the LORD; and beside me there no savior”.

Do you see Christ as your Saviour? If you do, then hold on to Him. Let not your faith be shaken. Remain focused on the Saviour.

What does a Saviour do? He saves us from troubles , from unpleasant situations.

Many of us are aware that the challenges confronting us are either self-inflicted or afflictions that human beings working with the forces of darkness have placed in our lives.

Beloved, we need to look unto the savior and not dwell too much on sources of challenges.

What is important is not what we are passing through but the breakthrough from such challenges.

The story of Rachel should teach us something that no man could put a child in you without the help of God.

Genesis 30 vs. 1&2: “ And when Rachael saw that she bare Jacob no children, Rachael envied her sister; and said unto Jacob, Give me children, or else I die.

And Jacob’s anger was kindled against Rachael; and he said, Am I in God’s stead, who hath withheld from thee the fruit of the womb?

Brethren, could death make her a mother? The answer is no.

However, that was the voice of a woman who desperately wanted a child especially as her sister who shared her husband with her kept having children.

See how the husband that loves her reacted. He knew that his efforts alone could not make her a mother. Rather, than speak peacefully with her, he lost his temper.

It is so with many human beings but God is ever patient even when we sound frustrated.

Whatever, we are going through, suicide is not an option. If Rachael had committed suicide , would that have stopped Leah from having children?

Can the dead give birth? The obvious answer is No.

Beloved, those that desire a new beginning must learnt to be patient. Be patient with fellow human beings because you never know whom God can use for you.

Above all, be patient with God.

In Sarah’s situation, her impatience made her give a wrong advise to her husband to sleep with her maid but did that make her a mother? No.

At the Lord’s time, she conceived.

Genesis 21 vs. 1&2: “ And the LORD visited Sarah as he had said, and the LORD did unto Sarah as he had spoken.

For Sarah conceived, and bare Abraham a son in his old age, at the set time of which God had spoken to him”

Note at the set time.

We pray but God answers at this own time and that time is always the best time for us.

King David wrote in Psalm 40 verses 1-3 : “ I waited patiently for the LORD; and he inclined unto me, and heard my cry.

He brought me up also out of an horrible pit, out of the miry clay, and set my feet upon a rock, and established by goings.

And he hath put a new song in my mouth, even praise unto our God; many shall see it, and fear, and shall trust in the LORD”.

Beloved, when you wait patiently on God, your miracle would shut the mouth of mockers permanently because what God would do for you , will surprise even you.

How do you react to a couple that lost an only child and God replaced with a set of twins; a boy and a girl.

That is a miracle that has permanently shut the mouth of mockers.

Believers, be assured of a new beginning of joy as you stand firm with God .

Doubters hardly testify to miracles.

The impatient often end up in the hands of the forces of darkness that ultimately make their cases worse.

To maintain a relationship with God, brethren, faith and patience are some of the pillars that you need.

Faith and patience help to subdue fear.

May the merciful God, take control of your mind as you remain steadfast with him.

A new beginning of joy is possible only if you stand with God.

My prayer for you is that the Holy Spirit helps build up your faith in Jesus name.

It is well!