80th anniversary: China-Japan war should remind us of peace – Chinese Consul-General

*Says its mission of peace remains vital

By Henry Obetta



As China marks the 80th anniversary of its victory in the war of resistance against Japan, the Consul General of the People’s Republic of China in Lagos, Ms Yan Yuqing, has called for peace amid regional conflicts.



She also called for renewed friendly and mutually beneficial cooperation between China and Nigeria.

Yan Yuquing said this during the host of a themed film reception of the documentary ‘The Sinking of the Lisbon Maru’ in Lagos, which commemorated the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War, organised by the Chinese Consulate General in Lagos, in collaboration with the West Africa Association for the Promotion of Peaceful Reunification of China.



Yuqing, in a her remarks, said that the aim of the documentary was to remember the past, honour the Chinese heroes who gave their lives for justice and peace, treasure our hard-won peace, and work together for a brighter future for humanity.



She said: “‎This year marks the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War. It also commemorates the 80th anniversaries of Taiwan’s recovery and the founding of the United Nations.



‎”Looking back eight decades, we must remember that China was the main battlefield in the East during the war. It was the first to resist fascist aggression, the longest to endure, and the one that paid the highest price. The Communist Party of China played a central role, uniting the nation and leading a massive resistance movement.



“‎Looking back eight decades, we must also not forget that China’s war of resistance gained valuable support from people around the world, including many in Africa, who was a key battleground and strategic rear area during World War II.



“‎The brave choice and action of the Chinese fishermen changed the fate of thousands, and left a touch of warmth and dignity in this heavy chapter of wartime history. It reminds us that the mission of peace rests upon each and every one of our shoulders.



‎”Today, while regional conflicts still persist, the mission of peace remains ever vital. Let us learn from history, hold firm in our convictions, seize the opportunities for peace and development, and join hands to write a new chapter in China-Nigeria and China-Africa friendship and cooperation.”



Also in his speech, Secretary General of West Africa Association for the Promotion of Peaceful Reunification of China, Jacob Wood said the viewing of the documentary was significant as it shows how individual choices of courage can shape the course of history, promote victory, compassion and hope over adversity, cruelty and despair.”



Wood said: “This film reminds us that individual acts of courage can change the course of history, ‎and it is a story of victory, and not just military victory, but the victory of the human spirit over adversity, compassion over cruelty, and of hope over despair.



‎”As we all participate in shaping the future, may the courage of the Chinese rescuers, the resilience of the prisoners of war, and the spirit of international cooperation inspire us all to build bridges of friendship, understanding, and peace.”