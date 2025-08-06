6m children join WBFA, Reckitt hygiene campaign

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA — In a push to ignite a nationwide hygiene revolution, the Wellbeing Foundation Africa (WBFA) and Reckitt on Wednesday reaffirmed their commitment to expanding the Dettol Hygiene Quest (DHQ) programme across schools, hospitals, and communities.

Speaking at a quarterly stakeholders’ meeting in Abuja, the partners disclosed that the initiative has directly reached more than 300,000 Nigerians and inspired over six million children nationwide to adopt hand-washing as a daily habit.

Currently active in Lagos, Abuja, and Kwara, the DHQ programme seeks to boost hand-washing rates by 20 percent, cut diarrhea cases by 10 percent, and reduce school absenteeism from preventable illnesses. These targets align with Nigeria’s health priorities and the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The forum brought together officials from key ministries, civil society leaders, healthcare professionals, and educators to assess achievements and map out strategies for the programme’s next phase.

WBFA’s Director of Public Policy, Impact and Partnerships, Mr. Rasheed Yusuf, described the initiative as “a unique programme that places hygiene education at the heart of community health.” He emphasized the importance of collaboration, noting: “Together, we can expand the reach and impact of this programme, ensuring no one is left behind in the journey toward better health and well-being.”

Representing the Minister of Water Resources, Deputy Director of Hygiene, Mrs. Kogbara Ayuba, praised the foundation’s efforts, saying they complement government initiatives to end open defecation and achieve universal access to water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH).

In the FCT alone, Programme Lead Mr. Kelvin Agagbe said the initiative had impacted 27,000 students, 10,532 pregnant and lactating mothers, and 3,683 community members this quarter.

At the healthcare level, the Chief Nursing Officer of Wuse District Hospital, Mrs. Egbu Clementina, confirmed tangible progress: “We have observed a significant reduction in diarrhea and better toilet hygiene practices among mothers in our facility,” she reported.

Since inception, the DHQ has reached 271,912 schoolchildren, 43,425 community members, and more than 104,000 pregnant and nursing mothers.

Founded in 2004 by Mrs. Toyin Ojora Saraki, wife of former Senate President Bukola Saraki, WBFA has championed maternal and child health, WASH programmes, and women’s empowerment across Africa. Reckitt, makers of Dettol, said the partnership reflects its mission to “protect, heal and nurture” while tackling public health challenges in Nigeria.