4 ‘old-school’ phone brands Nigerians loved and how they’ve evolved

By Ikenna Ochereome

Here are some prominent old-school phone brands in Nigeria that made a comeback during the smartphone revolution.

Before smartphones took over, Nigerians had favorite devices they couldn’t live without. From tough, buttoned Nokias to compact flip phones, these brands were everywhere.

Read also: 7 best countries to buy iPhone 17 series cheap in 2025

Let’s look at four major phone brands and see how they’ve changed over the years.

1. Nokia



Nokia was once the most used phone brand in Nigeria. For many Nigerians, it represented innovation, resilience, and reliable telecommunications. Known for its long-lasting batteries, tough build, and simple designs, Nokia ruled the streets in the early 2000s with models like the 3310 and E63. Today, it offers modern versions like the budget-friendly Nokia C32 and the 5G-ready Nokia G60.

2. Motorola



Motorola was once a big name in Nigeria’s phone market, loved for its compact flip phones and great call quality. Models like the Moto Razr became status symbols, combining sleek design with dependable performance. Although the brand faded when smartphones took over, it has returned with modern Android devices.

3. Itel



Itel entered the Nigerian market as an affordable option for everyday users, quickly gaining popularity for its budget-friendly prices, dual SIM support, and long-lasting batteries. While it started with basic feature phones, Itel now produces Android smartphones with big screens, good cameras, and 4G connectivity. It’s still one of the top choices for those seeking reliable phones without overspending.

4. Tecno



Tecno became popular in Nigeria by offering affordable phones built for local needs. From its early feature phones to today’s modern Android devices, Tecno has focused on strong batteries and good camera quality — perfect for Nigerian users. Its Spark, Camon, and Phantom series now dominate the market, offering features like AI photography, fast charging, and 5G.

Vanguard News