3 reasons airplanes would insist passengers to switch off phones



By Adewale Adesewa



A minor incident occurred on an Ibom Air domestic flight from Murtala Muhammed Airport on the August 11, 2025, after a passenger refused to switch off his mobile phone despite the repeated instructions from cabin crew.

Electronic devices can disturb the plane’s navigation systems, which might affect how the flight is operated. Switching off phones also helps everyone stay calm and pay attention during takeoff and landing.



To reduce distractions, airlines ensure that passengers remain attentive to safety instructions and announcements. This collective mindfulness contributes to a smoother travel experience for everyone on board.



When passengers are encouraged to put away their phones or other devices, they can spend more time talking to the people sitting near them or enjoying things like food, movies, or music provided on the plane. This can make everyone feel more connected and friendly, which makes the whole trip happier and easier to remember.



Fostering this connection among passengers can lead to spontaneous conversations and shared experiences, creating a welcoming atmosphere. As travelers step into a world of shared stories and interactions, they often find that the journey itself becomes just as significant as the destination.

Here are three detailed reasons why this rule exists:

1. To preventing signal interference with aircraft systems

Mobile phones continually emit radio signals as they search for a network. At cruising height, these signals can interfere with sensitive cockpit instruments, including navigation and communication systems. Even though modern aircraft are designed with shielding, experts warn that small disturbances could still pose risks during critical moments like takeoff and landing.

2. To protecting pilot ground communication

Pilots communicate with air traffic control through radio frequencies that must remain clear and uninterrupted. Multiple phones emitting signals can introduce background static or distortion, potentially making it harder for pilots to receive precise instructions especially during emergencies.

3. To avoiding passenger distraction during safety briefings and emergencies

Phones can easily divert passengers’ attention from safety demonstrations or important announcements. In emergency situations, a ringing phone or active call could delay evacuation or cause passengers to miss life-saving instructions from the crew.

