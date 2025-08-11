Ibom Air bans passenger after assault on crew, airport staff

By Dickson Omobola

A female passenger, Comfort Emmanson, on an Ibom Air flight from Uyo to Lagos assaulted the airline’s crew and clashed with airport security at the Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos on Sunday.

This was seen in numerous videos circulating on social media.

In one of the videos, the flight attendant can be seen saying, “She (the passenger) slapped me.”

In another video, after repeated attempts to pacify her failed, the passenger was bundled into a vehicle by airport security.

Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Mr Michael Achimugu, who reacted to one of the clips on X, said, “When cabin crew ask you to turn off your phone before takeoff or landing, simply comply. I cannot understand why simple routine issues would lead to incidents like this.

“Passengers need to understand they have responsibilities, not just rights. More details will be addressed tomorrow.”

Meanwhile, Ibom Air, which confirmed the incident in a statement, said shortly before take-off from Uyo, Emmanson was instructed to switch off her mobile phone, but she refused.

According to the airline, she refused to comply until the pilot-in-command made an announcement, after which a fellow passenger seated beside her took the phone and switched it off.

The statement reads: “This action prompted a verbal tirade from Emmanson. The situation was eventually calmed, and the flight departed as scheduled.

“Upon arrival in Lagos, Emmanson waited for all other passengers to disembark and then proceeded to confront the purser who had earlier instructed her. She walked up to the unsuspecting purser, stepped on her, forcibly tore off her wig, removed her glasses and threw them to the floor, and used her footwear to assault her. She slapped her several times, and when the other cabin crew member tried to intervene, she slapped her too. She then attempted to forcibly remove a fire extinguisher to use as a weapon, an act that could have damaged and grounded the aircraft.

“By this time, the Pilot-in-Command had alerted airport security. Before security could arrive, the purser, as seen in the viral video on the internet, prevented the passenger from leaving the aircraft until security arrived. The arrival of Ibom Air Security personnel did not deter the passenger, as she attacked them as well, lashing out violently at both Ibom Air and FAAN security. She was then restrained and removed from the aircraft by force. Even after disembarking, she continued to assault both Ibom Air and FAAN security staff and even slapped the ground supervisor.

“The passenger was removed from the ramp and taken into custody by FAAN security and handed over to the Nigeria Police Force for further investigation.

“Ibom Air has since submitted a report on the incident to the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority and placed a travel restriction on Emmanson, who will no longer be permitted to fly on any of our aircraft.”