Onoh makes encomium on Ortuanya, UNN new VC

By Dennis Agbo

President Bola Tinubu’s former campaign spokesman in the south east, Dr Josef Onoh, has make tributes on the newly appointed 16th Vice Chancellor of the University of Nigeria Nsukka, UNN, Prof Simon Ortuanya.

Onoh said that he is confident that Prof Ortuanya will deliver on his newly bestowed mandate based on his antecedents and track record in public positions.

He said that in the not too distant past, he had served with Ortuanya in the administration of former Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, when Ortuanya served as the Secretary to the Enugu State Government (SSG) and made indelible mark with his professionalism, integrity, and collaborative spirit.

“These qualities, combined with your vast experience, makes you uniquely suited to lead UNN into a new era of growth and transformation.

“Your appointment as Vice Chancellor is a fitting recognition of your illustrious career, from your tenure as Associate Dean of the Faculty of Law at UNN’s Enugu Campus to your role as a Professor of Law at the Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT), and your contributions as a visiting scholar at Loyola University, Chicago School of Law.

“Your leadership as Commissioner for Education under Governor Sullivan Chime and Director General of the South East Governors’ Forum further underscores your ability to navigate complex administrative landscapes while driving impactful change.

“The rigorous and transparent selection process, as highlighted by the Governing Council, affirms that you are the ideal candidate to steer UNN toward renewed academic excellence and global prominence

“I extend my heartfelt congratulations on your well-deserved appointment as the 16th Vice Chancellor of the prestigious University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN).

“As you assume this pivotal role, I am confident that your leadership will inspire a new generation of scholars, restore pride in and elevate UNN as a beacon of knowledge and innovation. Once again, congratulations on this remarkable achievement,” Onoh said.