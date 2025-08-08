2027: PDP warns members against endorsing Tinubu, threatens sanctions

National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Debo Ologunagba

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Working Committee (NWC) has cautioned its members against endorsing President Bola Tinubu for the 2027 presidential election.

This comes after some PDP chieftains and stakeholders publicly backed Tinubu’s re-election bid, as the party describes their action as anti-party and contrary to the opposition’s constitution.

In a statement on Friday, the party’s spokesman, Debo Ologunagba, said, “Of serious concern is the persistent public media outbursts against our party by some prominent members whose actions and utterances, including their public declaration of support and willingness to work for the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 presidential election in violation of the provision of the PDP Constitution (as amended in 2017), constitute a serious threat to the stability and sustenance of our party.

“Specifically, Section 10 (6) of the PDP Constitution provides that “NO MEMBER of the Party SHALL align with other Parties or groups to undermine the Party or any of its elected government”.

“Such anti-party activities have continued to impact negatively on the PDP leading to division, disaffection and heavy hemorrhaging of members with the capacity to diminish our Party’s electoral fortune if not immediately checked.”

The NWC also called on all members to remain loyal and focused as the party prepares for its National Convention, scheduled to hold on November 15 and 16, 2025, in Ibadan, Oyo State.

“In the light of the foregoing and the instancy of protecting and preserving the existence of our Party and its electoral fortune, the NWC, pursuant to the provisions of Section 59 (1) of the PDP Constitution hereby issues a strong reprimand against such anti-party activities and cautions those involved to retrace their steps or face stiffer sanctions as provided in the PDP Constitution.

“The NWC charges all members of the Party to remain loyal, focused and continue to work assiduously towards the successful conduct of the PDP National Convention scheduled to hold on the 15th and 16th November, 2025 in Ibadan, the Oyo State Capital.”