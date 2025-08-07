2027: North not swayed by one-term promise – ACF

…Says PDP Strategy Reflects Political Calculations

By Luminous Jannemike

ABUJA – The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has responded to reports suggesting that former President Goodluck Jonathan may be considered as a potential presidential candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2027 elections, stating that the North will not be influenced solely by the promise of a single-term presidency.

Speaking on Arise TV’s The Morning Show, ACF National Publicity Secretary, Professor Tukur Muhammad Baba, said that while Jonathan remains a respected figure, his eligibility for only one term should not be used as a political tool to gain regional support.

“The idea of a one-term presidency is not a constitutional requirement but a political tactic. The electorate should decide if a candidate deserves a second term, and that choice should not be predetermined,” he said.

Baba’s comments come amid growing speculation that the PDP may draft Jonathan to run in 2027, possibly with former Kano State Governor, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, as his running mate — a North-South pairing seen by some as a strategy to build broad national appeal.

He noted that political alignments ahead of the 2027 elections reflect ongoing consultations among stakeholders seeking effective combinations to secure electoral success.

“Many politicians are weighing their options and trying out different alliances. These are early moves in a long race, and while it shows how seriously they take public opinion, it’s still premature to draw conclusions,” he said.

Professor Baba acknowledged Jonathan’s post-2015 legacy, including his peaceful concession and continued diplomatic engagements, but said these attributes alone would not automatically translate into strong support in the North.

“Jonathan has earned some goodwill since leaving office, but winning over voters in the North requires more than that. Every candidate must present a compelling case for support,” he said.

Responding to claims that Northern voters may prefer Jonathan over Labour Party’s Peter Obi due to Jonathan’s one-term limit, Baba urged against reducing national politics to regional calculations.

“These are just political permutations. It’s not healthy to box voters into ethnic or regional categories. Nigerians should be free to make choices based on merit and vision,” he added.

He also clarified that views attributed to former ACF Secretary-General, Chief Anthony Sani — particularly comments about trust in Obi or Jonathan — reflect personal opinions and not the official position of the ACF.

“The ACF is non-partisan and has never endorsed any candidate. The North is a diverse region, and no one voice can speak for everyone,” he said.

Highlighting the historical political diversity of the North, he referenced multiple parties and ideological leanings that have shaped the region’s politics over the decades.

“From the First Republic to the 2023 elections, the North has never voted as a single bloc. It remains one of the most politically diverse regions in Nigeria,” he explained.

On development concerns, Baba addressed recent remarks by Senator Kwankwaso regarding Northern marginalisation. While noting challenges in areas such as infrastructure and education, he emphasized the need for constructive engagement rather than politicisation.

“There are real needs in the North, especially in education and infrastructure. But rather than resorting to blame games, let’s focus on evidence-based solutions,” he said.

He added that national resource allocation must be assessed not only on paper but by real-world impact.

“It’s important to ensure that budget figures translate into visible development. Numbers must be matched with tangible outcomes,” Baba stated.

He concluded by urging a shift away from transactional and identity-driven politics, calling on Nigerians to prioritise competence, national unity, and shared progress.