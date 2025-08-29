2027:  lPAC commends SDP growth, strength says it’s a formidable opposition in Ondo politics

By Dayo Johnson Akure

The Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) in Ondo state has described Social Democratic Party in the state as a formidable opposition going by its growth and strength across the state.

Leaders of the council who paid a courtesy visit to the party’s secretariat in Akure, declared that the party ” is gradually carving a stronger presence in Ondo State’s political landscape, and its growth has not gone unnoticed.

Speaking while meeting with the party’s chairman, Barrister Gbenga Akinbuli, the delegation led by its state chairman and Chairman of the Action People’s Party (APP), Hon. Adesanya Olaoluwa, said the council recognizes the SDP’s rising political profile and praised Akinbuli’s leadership qualities.

Olaoluwa said that IPAC’s mandate is not to oppose government blindly but to engage in constructive criticism while acknowledging genuine strides in governance.

According to him ” We recognize the steady growth of the SDP and the contributions of Barrister Akinbuli to deepening democracy in Ondo State.

“His induction into the council is a step in the right direction.”

Supporting the remarks, IPAC Secretary, Comrade Alex Adeniyi, described Akinbuli’s recognition within the council as “timely and well-deserved,” noting that it reflects his contributions to deepening democracy in the state.

Responding, Akinbuli thanked the delegation for the solidarity visit and pledged to continue supporting IPAC’s programmes.

Akinbuli assured that the SDP would work with other political parties to promote unity and strengthen democratic governance across Ondo State.

He said that “This recognition is a call to do more,” he said. “Our focus remains on building a viable alternative for the people of Ondo State and ensuring that democracy works for everyone.”

Other party leaders at the meeting, including Hon. Jenyo Ataunoko, Chairman of the National Rescue Movement (NRM), and Elder Funso Felix Owaro, IPAC Treasurer and Chairman of the Action Revival Movement (ARM), commended Akinbuli’s leadership style and reaffirmed their support for the mission of IPAC.