2027: Adebayo emerges SDP sole presidential candidate

*** As Bugaje Accuses Ruling Party of Shrinking Democratic Space, Says Nigerians Must Resist Oppression

*** SDP holds smooth convention, electing new leadership through consensus voice vote

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

Ahead of the 2027 presidential election, the Social Democratic Party, SDP, has elected its 2023 candidate, Adewale Adebayo, as the sole presidential candidate for the forthcoming election.

This was moved by the chairman of state chairmen of the party and Lagos State chairman, Femi Olaniyi Farrari, at the convention held yesterday in Bauchi State.

The motion was endorsed by all the delegates.

The SDP yesterday rounded off its 2026 National Convention with the emergence of a new set of national officers, elected through a consensus-driven voice vote process that party leaders described as a demonstration of unity, discipline and internal democracy.

Held amid tight organisation and calm proceedings, the convention featured screening and affirmation of candidates across key party offices, with most positions filled unopposed in line with the party’s constitutional guidelines.

Delegates adopted the voice vote method to confirm candidates who had scaled screening, a process officials said helped reinforce transparency and reduce internal contestation.

Among those elected was Chief Lekan Alabi, who emerged as Leader of Persons With Disability following unanimous endorsement by delegates. Mrs Rosemary Ediom was affirmed as National Welfare Officer after being returned as the only qualified candidate for the position.

Hon. Daniel Ibe was elected National Youth Leader, while Ajiya Sandra Ubakari emerged as National Woman Leader after receiving overwhelming delegate support.

Mr Bello Adu Osunmi secured election as National General Secretary, with Barrister Akibola emerging as National Legal Adviser, both affirmed by voice vote.

Barrister Joseph Abung was elected National Organising Secretary, while Araba Rufus Aiyenigba emerged as National Publicity Secretary after successful screening and delegate endorsement.

Dr Olu Agunloye was returned as National Secretary of the party following affirmation by delegates, just as Professor Sadiq Umar Gombe emerged as National Chairman after he was screened and declared eligible by the party’s electoral committee.

Officials noted that the process reflected strict adherence to internal rules and the party’s commitment to credible leadership selection.

“Every candidate went through screening, and those who emerged did so based on merit and compliance with our constitution,” a convention official said.

Party leaders described the exercise as a turning point in the SDP’s internal consolidation, noting that the consensus approach reflects a deliberate effort to strengthen unity ahead of future political engagements.

In his remarks, the Convention Chairman, Prof. Usman Bugaje, who hailed the participants across the country, urged them to remain loyal to the party, just as he took a swipe at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Judiciary over what he described as being “tools in the hands of unscrupulous politicians”.

He accused the ruling party of undermining democratic institutions and attempting to eliminate political opposition in Nigeria.

He said that the party has survived “the hostile environment within which all opposition parties are struggling to survive and thrive. We are all too aware of the challenges: national institutions like the judiciary and the democratic institutions like INEC have become tools in the hands of unscrupulous politicians, tossing them around like chess pieces.

“The attempt by the ruling party to block the political space and eliminate competition and opposition is the most despicable of all offences today.

“Those in the ruling party, and those in INEC and those in the judiciary who are aiding and abetting this crime appear to be not only bereft of character but also bereft of history.

“Only a quarter century ago, the late General Abacha, with all his military might and vicious character, like his chief security officer, did what they could: detained who they could and killed who they could, yet could not get what they wanted. They don’t seem to have the mind to understand the lessons of history, for those who aided and abetted ended their lives in ignominy. God is watching.

“Nigerians are watching and praying, and history is recording your despicable behaviour, and there are consequences either here or there or both. For us there is no going back; we believe that doing right at the right time is the right thing to do. Doing otherwise is playing with God, and certainly the Almighty is up to it.”

On his part, the National Secretary, Dr Olu Agunloye, said that the party has successfully resisted attempts by coalition forces and self-serving politicians to hijack its structure, declaring that the SDP is now repositioned as a formidable opposition force ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Dr Agunloye, while presenting the State of the Party address at the SDP 2026 National Convention, said that the party had undergone significant reforms over the last four years, reclaiming its ideological identity and restoring its structure to what he described as “genuine bonafide members” of the party.

“Agunloye said, ‘Our party has been able to reclaim and re-establish itself and has been brought back to its original owners. It has been restored as a public institution for the Nigerian people in general.”

The national secretary, who described the party as Nigeria’s second oldest surviving political party after the People’s Redemption Party (PRP), said that it remains firmly rooted in social justice, equity and ideological politics.

He said, “The Social Democratic Party is a political party with ideological foundation, heritage and legacy.

“As social democrats, this party prevailed under the military regime and won elections in free and fair contests. We shall also prevail under a civilian regime deliberately placing obstacles on the path of free and fair elections.”

Agunloye revealed that the party reviewed its constitution in 2018 and 2022 as part of efforts to strengthen internal democracy and preserve the vision of its founding fathers.

According to him, the SDP also carried out what he described as “essential internal cleansing” over the past year to enforce discipline and protect the supremacy of the party constitution.

“The internal conflict resolution mechanisms of the party were robustly activated, guided by the constitution and the enforcement of internal discipline,” he explained.

He commended members of the National Working Committee and National Executive Committee for resisting pressures from political interests allegedly seeking to take over the party structure.

“The party survived the siege of takeover attempts by self-serving politicians and agents of the coalition who reacted violently to the internal cleansing activities,” Agunloye said.

On electoral performance, Agunloye disclosed that the SDP participated in presidential, gubernatorial, National Assembly, state assembly, local government and by-elections within the last four years.

According to him, the party won two senatorial seats, two House of Representatives seats, eight state House of Assembly seats, two local government chairmanship positions and eight councillorship seats.

In his remarks, the SDP National Chairman, Professor Sadiq Umar Gombe, pledged a leadership anchored on discipline, transparency, and strict adherence to the party constitution following the election of a new National Working Committee at the party’s 2026 National Convention in Bauchi State.

Professor Gombe, who expressed gratitude for the confidence reposed in the new leadership, describing the mandate as a responsibility to reposition the party ahead of the 2027 general elections, said, “The member representing the North Central in the National Assembly, the chairman of the Social Democratic Party in Bauchi State and the FCT, state chairmen of all 36 states and the FCT, and party leaders from the local government, ward and unit levels—on behalf of the newly elected members of the National Working Committee, I thank you most sincerely for the confidence reposed in us.”

He noted that the new leadership had been entrusted with a renewed mandate to lead the party from 2025 to 2030, assuring members of commitment to constitutional governance and responsible leadership.

“We thank you most sincerely for giving us yet another mandate to lead the party from 2025 to 2030,” he stated.

Prof. Gombe pledged that the party would operate strictly within the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Electoral Act, and the SDP constitution.

“I want to assure you that by the special grace of Allah (SWT), with your total support and commitment, we are going to lead with the utmost sense of responsibility and total submission to the will of Allah, while respecting the Constitution of Nigeria, the Electoral Act, and the constitution of our great party,” he said.