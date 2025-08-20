20 trafficked Ghanaians found in A’Ibom

By Egufe Yafugborhi, Uyo

Twenty Ghanaian nationals suspected to be victims of human trafficking have been rescued from a compound in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

The victims — comprising 10 men and 10 women — were freed during a joint operation by the Akwa Ibom State Police Command, the Ghana Police Service, and INTERPOL.

Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Timfon John, who disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, said the raid followed a formal request for assistance from Ghanaian authorities.

“On August 18, 2025, operatives of the Command successfully rescued 20 Ghanaians trafficked to Uyo, Akwa Ibom State,” she said.

Acting on credible intelligence, security operatives stormed a fenced building located in Obio Etoi, Uyo Local Government Area, at about 4:17 p.m. on Monday, August 18.

“The raid led to the rescue of 10 males and 10 females (names withheld), all confirmed to be Ghanaian nationals. The victims presently appear disoriented and have been unable to provide useful information, leading investigators to suspect they may have been hypnotised,” the statement read.

DSP John added that investigation is ongoing and assured that further updates will be made public in due course.