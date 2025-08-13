13 years after, OCIA reaffirms commitment to Ogoni self-determination

By Daniel Abia, Port Harcourt

Thirteen years after its declaration of self-government, the Ogoni Central Indigenous Authority (OCIA) has reiterated its commitment to non-violent advocacy for self-determination and greater autonomy for the Ogoni people.

Speaking in Port Harcourt to mark the 13th anniversary of the OCIA, its President, Dr. Goouck Diigbo, emphasized the group’s determination to continue shaping the destiny of Ogoniland through grassroots governance, democratic institutions, and cultural preservation.

“The Ogoni struggle is no longer about protest but about governance,” Dr. Diigbo said. “The OCIA has built structures from the ground up to enhance indigenous lawmaking, public security, and community leadership across 22 provinces and 56 districts.”

Dr. Diigbo stated that the establishment of the Ogoni Public Security Service (OPSS) has enhanced safety within Ogoni communities, adding that the group’s approach aligns with the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP).

He also highlighted the OCIA’s efforts to rehabilitate hundreds of Ogoni youths previously involved in political violence, attributing the initiative’s success to community-driven reintegration programs.

“Many youths who were once involved in politically motivated violence have now embraced peace and returned to their communities,” he said.

However, Diigbo noted that challenges remain, including the unresolved cases of missing persons linked to past election-related violence in the region.

The OCIA president also called for broader national dialogue on indigenous governance, asserting that African nation-states like Nigeria must engage constructively with communities seeking greater autonomy within constitutional frameworks.

While refraining from naming individuals, Diigbo urged Ogoni political leaders to prioritize unity and community development over divisive politics.

“This anniversary is not just a remembrance of where we started—it’s a reaffirmation of our peaceful path toward full self-determination,” he concluded.

The OCIA was formed in 2012 following decades of environmental and political agitation by the Ogoni people, including the landmark struggle led by the late environmental activist Ken Saro-Wiwa.