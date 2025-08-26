10,000 young artists to celebrate Nigeria with monumental legacy painting

By Prisca Sam-Duru & Chukwuma Ajakah

Nigeria’s gifted artist, educator and four-time Guinness World Record holder Adetunwase Adenle, is set to host the painting of a most ambitious and complex monumental artwork on Nigeria’s historical narrative.

The project heralds Nigeria’s 65th Independence Anniversary and positions Adenle on the path to making history once again, though not for glory, but for the empowerment of the youth and the preservation of Nigeria’s rich heritage.

In a bold, unprecedented initiative, Adetunwase is spearheading the creation of a 1,040-foot-long legacy painting, a monumental artwork that tells 130 years of Nigeria’s story — 65 years before Independence and 65 years after. Through art, animation, and storytelling, this project aims to visually document the trials, triumphs, heroes, cultures, and defining moments that have shaped the Nigerian nation.

Describing the project as not just a painting, but a movement; a generational call to action powered by 10,000 young Nigerians from every walk of life, the artist stated during a press conference held over the weekend in Lagos, that, the young artists who were “assembled from brushes to beats, are coming together in unity to visually narrate the Nigerian journey, using creative expression as a form of patriotism and activism.

“This legacy artwork is more than a Guinness World Record attempt,” says Adetunwase Adenle, “It’s a national awakening. We are teaching our youth the true history of Nigeria — not just from textbooks, but through the power of creativity. This is how we build pride, ignite purpose, and inspire participation in nation-building.”

The visionary creative lead and a respected voice among Nigerian youth Al-Amin Olarewaju Odugbemi, Adenle noted, has been instrumental in bringing the concept to life. He described Al-Amin as a passionate advocate and social influencer, who has worked tirelessly to energize the youth across the nation to take ownership of their story and future.

“This project is not just a celebration, it is a revolution of identity,” Al-Amin said adding, “When young people understand where we’ve been, they’re empowered to decide where we’re going.”

The initiative comes at a critical time when history is being forgotten or rewritten through misinformation. As such, this creative campaign stands as both a historic documentation and a cultural preservation mission. It ensures the achievements and sacrifices of past generations are honored, remembered, and passed on accurately.

Adetunwase further called on the government to create institutional platforms that empower Nigerian youth to contribute meaningfully to historical preservation, nation-building, and creative education.

“Let us not allow our future generations to forget the greatness they come from. This painting is not just our record, it’s our gift to the future.”

The Independence Day celebration promises not just festivity, but legacy. With eyes on the fifth Guinness World Record for Adetunwase Adenle, the event positions Nigeria as a beacon of youth engagement, creative empowerment, and cultural pride.