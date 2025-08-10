10 things you didn’t know about Nicola Paparusso

By Kenneth Oboh

Nicola Paparusso is a name increasingly recognized in the worlds of fashion, media, and cultural advocacy. As the founder of African Fashion Gate and the manager behind social media sensation Khaby Lame, his influence spans continents and industries. But beyond the spotlight, Paparusso’s career has been shaped by a fascinating blend of politics, media production, writing, and activism. Here are 10 things you probably didn’t know about this multifaceted cultural entrepreneur.

Political Roots: Before becoming a cultural entrepreneur, Paparusso was a legislative adviser to the Chair of the Defense Committee in the Italian Senate during its 15th Legislature.

NATO Experience: He worked closely with the Italian Delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, gaining valuable experience in international diplomacy.

Media Producer: Paparusso co-wrote and produced the acclaimed Gran Galà del Made in Italy, a major television event broadcast worldwide via Rai Italia.

Presidential Recognition: His Gran Galà del Made in Italy received the Medal of Representation from the 11th President of Italy, Giorgio Napolitano.

Socially Conscious Filmmaker: He wrote and directed short films such as La Dieta Mediterranea (commissioned by Italy’s Agriculture Ministry) and Racism is Not in Style, addressing important cultural and social issues.

Award-Winning Author: Paparusso is a published novelist with works including L’infiltrato and Caffè Corretto, the latter earning the Approdi d’Autore literary award.

Fashion Educator: He teaches fashion sociology at the University of Seville, combining academic rigor with his real-world experience.

Founder of African Fashion Gate: In 2015, he founded AFG, a non-profit organization championing African and Afro-descendant inclusion in the global fashion industry.

Talent Manager: Since 2024, Paparusso manages Khaby Lame, one of the world’s most followed social media personalities, helping him expand into film and mainstream entertainment.

Honored by Italy and Malta: Among his honors are the Knight of Merit of the Italian Republic and the Donato di Devozione from the Sovereign Military Order of Malta, recognizing his contributions to culture and society.