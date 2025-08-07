₦3.5bn compensation set as Kaduna Govt rolls out roads in all LGAs

…Gov Uba Sani Flags Off Second Phase of Rural, Urban Renewal

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Kaduna State Government has launched a new phase of road construction and rehabilitation across all 23 Local Government Areas, earmarking ₦3.5 billion in compensation for affected property owners and service providers.

This initiative is part of the second phase of Governor Uba Sani’s Rural Transformation and Urban Renewal Agenda, following approvals granted by the State Executive Council.

Speaking during a media briefing in Kaduna on Thursday, the Managing Director of the Kaduna State Roads Agency (KADRA), Dr. Abdullahi Baba Ahmed, stated that the compensation package is designed to facilitate smooth implementation of the projects, particularly in resolving right-of-way and displacement concerns.

According to him, the road projects were strategically selected to improve connectivity, enhance trade, and provide better access to basic services throughout the state.

“These new roads will touch every local government area in the state,” Dr. Ahmed said. “We’re not just constructing roads — we are creating pathways to opportunity, development, and economic growth. Governor Uba Sani is committed to ensuring that no community is left behind.”

Highlighted among the approved projects are:

Reconstruction of Rigasa Township Roads in Igabi LGA

Kwoi Township Roads in Jaba LGA

Asphaltic road linking Kachia-Zonkwa Road to the Federal University of Applied Sciences in Kachia LGA

Completion of the dual carriageway from PAN Drive through Television Garage to Sabon Tasha in Chikun LGA

Bassawa Junction–Hunkiyi Junction Road linking Sabon Gari and Kudan LGAs

Kayarda Tasha–Maskawa–Dan Alhaji Road in Lere LGA

Dr. Ahmed further noted that over 780 kilometres of roads have already been constructed or rehabilitated since the beginning of Governor Uba Sani’s administration, including legacy projects inherited from past administrations, some dating back to the tenure of late Governor Patrick Yakowa.

“This is a pivotal moment in Kaduna’s infrastructural journey. The administration remains focused on timely project execution, ensuring value for every kobo spent, and delivering lasting benefits to the people,” he added.

The initiative has been widely received by residents and stakeholders, who view it as a strong step toward inclusive development and improved living standards across the state.