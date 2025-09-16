Uba Sani’s Rural Revolution: Women hail 78 road projects across Kaduna

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

KADUNA — Kaduna Women for Accountability (KW4A) has lauded Governor Uba Sani for what it described as a radical departure from decades of rural neglect, citing his administration’s massive investment in road infrastructure.

At a press briefing in Kaduna on Monday, KW4A Chairperson, Maryam Ibrahim, said the governor’s rollout of 78 road projects spanning 775 kilometres across all 23 local government areas has repositioned both rural and urban communities for growth, while silencing critics.

Among the flagship projects, she highlighted the revival of the long-abandoned Kaduna Bridge linking Kabala Costain to Aliyu Makama Road, which has eased traffic congestion on Ahmadu Bello Way, and the 14.8-kilometre dual carriageway in Millennium City, described as a centrepiece of the administration’s urban renewal drive.

According to Ibrahim, the first phase of the programme delivered 85 roads covering 785 kilometres, out of which 44 have already been completed. The second phase, she added, introduced more than 50 additional roads and bridges stretching 550 kilometres.

“Governor Uba Sani’s achievements go far beyond asphalt,” she said. “Rural communities now feel a renewed sense of inclusion, the APC has gained stronger political capital, transport costs have dropped, markets are more accessible, and, above all, government credibility has been restored.”

She described the governor’s approach as a “historic wave of infrastructure” that is accelerating Kaduna’s progress and rekindling public trust in governance.