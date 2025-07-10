 Your administration a disappointment compared to Gov Mbah’s, Gov Eno told

Gov Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State.

By Egufe Yafugborhi, Uyo

An outspoken Akwa Ibom citizen, Ernest Umanah, has strongly criticized Governor Umo Eno’s administration, describing it as underwhelming and lacking in transparency, especially when compared to the performance of Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, over the past two years.

In a comparative appraisal, Umanah argued that despite operating with fewer financial resources, Governor Mbah has recorded more tangible achievements than Governor Eno. He cited the recent launch of Enugu Air, following the acquisition of three aircraft, as a prime example of Mbah’s effective governance.

“Despite Enugu State having fewer financial resources, Governor Mbah has made significant strides. Launching Enugu Air within just two years is a remarkable achievement,” Umanah said.

He contrasted this with the situation in Akwa Ibom, where he claimed that transparency around Ibom Air’s operations has been lacking. He questioned the much-publicized acquisition of ten Airbus A220 aircraft, noting that only two have been delivered — one officially from the firm order and another leased from Carlyle Aviation.

“This raises serious concerns. Was this an orchestrated attempt to mislead the people of Akwa Ibom?” he asked.

Umanah also expressed disappointment over the state of key infrastructure projects. He pointed out that the Victor Attah International Airport remains unfinished and the Arise Resort is still under construction despite being long-promised.

“In two years, your administration has not completed any major project beyond some road constructions,” he said. “Even those have been lopsided — neglecting Annang land, parts of Ibibio land, and other critical regions.”

He criticized what he described as over-concentration of development efforts in Uyo, the state capital, while cities like Ikot Ekpene, Abak, Ikono, and Etinan remain underdeveloped.

“Why is there such a lack of equitable development?” Umanah asked. “Your administration seems more focused on holding monthly executive meetings with lofty announcements, but little is seen in terms of actual deliverables.”

Citing healthcare, he lamented that Abak still lacks a government-owned general hospital and noted that promised improvements to Mercy Hospital — a privately owned facility — have not materialized. He also decried the incomplete state of the Ibom Specialist Hospital, while other states are reportedly building better and more functional hospitals.

“Once a pace-setter in various sectors, Akwa Ibom is now falling behind,” Umanah said.

In a concluding appeal to Governor Eno, Umanah urged a reassessment of priorities and greater focus on inclusive development.

“The people of Akwa Ibom deserve better. We need leadership that is transparent, accountable, and truly committed to progress across all parts of the state — not just Uyo,” he said. “It’s time to deliver on your promises.”