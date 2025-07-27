You showed Nigeria’s spirit of resilience – Wale Tinubu congratulates Super Falcons

credit: justinaaniefiok/x

By Adesina Wahab

The Group Chief Executive Oando Group, Mr Adewale Tinubu, has congratulated the Super Falcons as well as Nigerians over the victory of the female national team over their Moroccan counterparts at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Tinubu, in his message of felicitation, said the Nigerian ladies showed determination, grit and resilience that are the hallmarks of Nigerians anywhere they find themselves.

The oil tycoon wrote on his social media handle, ‘’Congratulations to the Super Falcons.

To come back from a 2-0 deficit and win the WAFCON final against the home country is a masterclass in grit and the Nigerian spirit of courage and resilience.

“Ten WAFCON titles. Complete dominance. #MissionX. You’ve carried the hope of a nation, and you’ve done so with grace and the substantial force of sheer will. Nigeria stands proud because of you.

We thank you, ladies,’’ he stated.

It was a moment of joy last Saturday when the champions came from two goals down to defeat hosts Morocco 3-2 in the final of the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations at the Olympic Stadium in Rabat, securing their 10th continental crown.

Despite a raucous Moroccan crowd, the Nigeria’s team shocked the whole world with their impressive performance.

Esther Okoronkwo’s penalty in the 64th minute ignited the comeback. Flourish Ijamilusi, a breakout star of the tournament, levelled the score in the 71st. Then, with just minutes to go, Jennifer Echegini buried the winner in the 88th, crushing the Moroccan hope and sealing Nigeria’s place once again at the summit of African women’s football.