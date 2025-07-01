Peter Obi and President Bola Tinubu.

By Bayo Wahab

Otega Ogra, the Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on digital engagement, strategy, and new media, has slammed Peter Obi, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, over his comment about the President’s trip to Saint Lucia.

In a recent statement, Obi tackled President Tinubu for leaving the country amid a security crisis for Saint Lucia, describing the trip as a ‘holiday.’

The ex-governor of Anambra State criticised Tinubu, saying, “This is a President going for leisure when he couldn’t visit Minna, Niger State where over two hundred were lost and over 700 persons still missing in a flood natural disaster.”

Obi argued that the trip was “ill-timed and insensitive.”

“I didn’t want to believe that anybody in the position of authority… would contemplate a leisure trip at this time,” he said.

Reacting to Obi’s criticism, Ogra, in a brief tweet, described the opposition politician as an ex-governor who failed to plan for the future of the state he governed for eight years.

The presidential aide said Obi cannot point to a sustaining legacy from his administration in Anambra, adding that President Tinubu’s trip to Saint Lucia is beyond his understanding of geopolitics.

Ogra stated that the President’s trip to the Caribbean country is an effort to place Nigeria where it needs to be.

His words: “Someone who failed to plan for Anambra’s future and can’t point to a sustaining legacy from his admin can certainly not understand the importance of this trip by his President to the Caribbeans. To him, it is a ‘holiday’. To those in the know of geopolitics and where Nigeria needs to be and how it can get there quickly, it is a masterstroke.”

Prior to Ogra’s tweet, the presidency had earlier issued a response to Obi to explain the importance of Tinubu’s visit to the country.

In a statement by Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the presidency maintained that the trip is a historic diplomatic engagement designed to rekindle ancestral bonds and deepen cooperation between Nigeria and the Caribbean nation.

