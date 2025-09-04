Home » News » Tinubu leaves Abuja to begin annual leave in Europe
September 4, 2025

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

President Bola Tinubu will depart Abuja today, September 4, to commence a working vacation in Europe, as part of his 2025 annual leave.

This was disclosed via a statement by the Presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga.

According to the statement, “The vacation will last 10 working days.”

It further stated: “President Tinubu will spend the period between France and the UK and then return to the country.”

