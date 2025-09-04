Tinubu leaves Abuja to begin annual leave in Europe

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

President Bola Tinubu will depart Abuja today, September 4, to commence a working vacation in Europe, as part of his 2025 annual leave.

STATEHOUSE PRESS RELEASE



PRESIDENT TINUBU DEPARTS ABUJA TO BEGIN 2025 ANNUAL LEAVE



President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will depart Abuja today, September 4, to commence a working vacation in Europe, as part of his 2025 annual leave.



The vacation will last 10 working days.



President… pic.twitter.com/SGQeAY8ZTJ — Bayo Onanuga (@aonanuga1956) September 4, 2025

This was disclosed via a statement by the Presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga.

According to the statement, “The vacation will last 10 working days.”

It further stated: “President Tinubu will spend the period between France and the UK and then return to the country.”