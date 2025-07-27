‘You can never kill my legacy’ — Charly Boy fires back at Lagos LG for renaming bus stop

Charles Oputa, the veteran singer and activist widely known as Charly Boy, has lashed out at the Bariga Local Council Development Area (LCDA) for removing his name from a popular bus stop and replacing it with that of music star Olamide.

The bus stop, previously known as Charly Boy Bus Stop, was renamed Baddo Bus Stop as part of a new street-naming initiative announced Friday by Kolade David, chairman of the Bariga LCDA.

The rebranding move also honoured other prominent Nigerian entertainers such as 9ice, Tony Tetuila, Bukayo Saka, and King Sunny Ade.

However, Charly Boy has condemned the decision, describing it as an attempt to erase his legacy due to his long-standing history of activism and resistance.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the 75-year-old icon suggested the name change was politically motivated and aimed at silencing his impact on society.

Dem say dey don chang the name of Charly Boy Bus Stop.

Hmmm. Very interesting.

But let me remind you of something simple:



You can rename a place… but you can’t rename a legacy.

You can replace the signboard… but you can’t erase the spirit.

And you definitely can’t silence a… pic.twitter.com/aCCwp9zXsF — Charly Boy Area Fada 1 (@AreaFada1) July 26, 2025

“Dem say dey don change the name of Charly Boy Bus Stop. Hmmm. Very interesting. But let me remind you of something simple,” he wrote, blending English with Nigerian Pidgin.

“You can rename a place… but you can’t rename a legacy. You can replace the signboard… but you can’t erase the spirit. And you definitely can’t silence a voice that shook your tables for decades!”

Charly Boy went on to argue that the move reflected fear of his unwavering stance against oppression and injustice.

“This is not just about a bus stop. This is about fear. Fear of a boy who refused to bow. Fear of a man who challenged the oppressors. Fear of a man who didn’t beg the system to be accepted.

“So what do timid people do? They change the name like e go wash away their shame. Bariga, Gbagada, the entire Lagos knows the truth.”

He also reminded the public that the name Charly Boy Bus Stop was not a political creation, but one that emerged from the people who embraced him and his work.

“That name Charly Boy Bus Stop was not given by politicians. It was named by the people — the same people Fada fought for, walked with, and empowered.”

“They may change the signboard. They may pretend not to remember. But let me remind them Area Fada no dey Finish.

“He didn’t need to sing sweet songs to be accepted. He didn’t need to wear agbada to beg for titles. He’s a movement. He’s an institution. He’s a warning.”

In his message, Charly Boy insisted that no change in signage could erase his influence or the history he helped shape.

“So to all the small minds and timid hearts. You may change the name. But you will never kill the legacy.

“This name Charly Boy is carved into the history of Nigeria, Written boldly in the streets of Bariga, Etched into the minds of those who still dare to question authority.

“Legacy isn’t on a signboard. It’s in the hearts you changed, the voices you awakened, and the fear you planted in corrupt souls.

“So go ahead, change the name. But remember, You can’t change the truth. You can’t erase fire. Area Fada no dey finish. Still here. Still standing. Still fighting. His legacy? Will outlive yaall.”

