Olamide replaces Charly Boy as Bariga LCDA renames streets after celebrities, politicians

Former Chairman of Bariga LCDA, Kolade Alabi.

The Bariga Local Council Development Area (LCDA) in Lagos State has officially renamed Charly Boy Bus Stop to Baddo Bus Stop, in recognition of popular rapper Olamide Adedeji, also known as Baddo, as part of a broader street renaming exercise to honour local and national icons.

The council chairman, Hon. Kolade Alabi David, whose tenure ended on Friday, announced the changes, stating that the move was part of efforts to acknowledge individuals who have elevated the community’s name both locally and globally through their craft and contributions.

“As an administration, we took our time to reflect on a number of our people who have put the name of our local council out on the global map through their respective God-given talents and craft, as well as eminent personalities in our Nation and our beloved state and Local Council who have contributed immensely to the development of our Nation and our State,” he said. “Today, we will be officially renaming streets in honour of the legacies.”

Other renamed streets include:

Ilaje Road → King Sunny Ade Road

Bariga Road → Bola Ahmed Tinubu Way

Community Road, Akoka → Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu Road

Ajidagan Street → Olamide Adedeji (Baddo) Street

Ifeanyi Street → Abolore Akande (9ice) Street

Ayodele Street, Ladi-Lak → Tony Tetuila Street

Ilojo Crescent, Obanikoro → Bukayo Saka Street.

The changes come just weeks after Ajeromi-Ifelodun LGA also renamed 24 streets in its jurisdiction.

Vanguard News