Why I resigned from PDP – Atiku

Former-Vice-President-Atiku Abubakar.

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has announced his resignation from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), citing irreconcilable differences and a shift in the party’s direction away from its founding principles.

In a letter dated July 14, 2025, and addressed to the Chairman of PDP Jada 1 Ward in Adamawa State, Atiku formally terminated his membership of the party with immediate effect.

“I am writing to formally resign my membership from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) with immediate effect,” he stated.

Atiku, who served as Vice President from 1999 to 2007, expressed deep gratitude for the opportunities the party afforded him, including running twice as its presidential candidate.

“Serving two full terms as Vice President of Nigeria and being a presidential candidate twice has been one of the most significant chapters of my life,” he wrote. “As a founding father of this esteemed party, it is indeed heartbreaking for me to make this decision.”

The former PDP stalwart said his decision was driven by what he described as the party’s departure from its core values.

“I find it necessary to part ways due to the current trajectory the Party has taken, which I believe diverges from the foundational principles we stood for,” he added.

“It is with a heavy heart that I resign, recognizing the irreconcilable differences that have emerged.”

Atiku wished the party and its leadership well in their future endeavors and thanked them for the support and opportunities he received over the years.

“I wish the Party and its leadership all the best in the future. Thank you once again for the opportunities and support,” he concluded.

The letter was officially acknowledged and received by Hammardama Abubakar on July 14, 2025.