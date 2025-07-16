Breaking: Atiku resigns from PDP

Atiku Abubakar

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the last general elections, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has resigned from the party.

The former vice president disclosed this in a letter spotted by Vanguard on Wednesday. This paper also confirmed the letter from one of his aides.

Atiku had three weeks ago formed a coalition under the African Democratic Party, ADC with the presidential candidate of Labour Party in 2023 election, Peter Obi, former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi and ex-Kaduna State governor, Nasir el-Rufai, among others to oust President Bola Ahmed Tinubu from office come 2027 election.