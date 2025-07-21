WealthBridge Group acquires Main Trust Microfinance Bank

By Tunde Oso

Nigeria’s financial services emerging powerhouse, WealthBridge Financial Services (Holdings) Limited, wealthbridge.com.ng has announced the successful completion of acquisition of Main Trust Microfinance Bank Limited, subject to Central Bank of Nigeria’s regulatory approval.

With this acquisition, WealthBridge is set to redefine the microfinance banking experience by transforming Main Trust MfB, a microfinance bank established in 2012 into a modern, technology-driven institution tailored to the realities of underserved and emerging customer segments.

The goal is not merely to expand WealthBridge’s market presence, but to fundamentally enhance the quality of service to the bank’s existing and potential customers.

Speaking on the acquisition, Ahmed Adekunle Lawal, Group Chief Executive Officer of WealthBridge Financial Services, said: “We are excited to welcome Main Trust Microfinance Bank into the WealthBridge family.

‘’This acquisition strengthens our ability to serve the grassroots economy and accelerates our mission to deliver inclusive, technology-driven financial services to millions of Nigerians.

‘’We are committed to bridging the financial gap through smart infrastructure, intuitive services, and expanded accessibility. As part of this transformation, clients can look forward to innovations such as secure internet banking, instant access to debit and virtual cards, USSD banking, POS deployment for convenience, and a wider branch network across key locations,” he said.

“To further enhance financial inclusion and touch more lives across Nigeria, the microfinance bank will deploy Point-of-Sale, POS, terminals, bringing basic financial services such as deposits, transfers, and withdrawals closer to people in informal and underserved areas.

“Additionally, WealthBridge plans to expand Main Trust MfB’s physical presence by opening new branches in strategic locations in the future subject to regulatory approval, ensuring proximity, personal service, and a deeper market penetration.

“The bank will also apply artificial intelligence to improve customer service delivery and product launch engagements.

“These upgrades,” according to Lawal, “are part of a broader WealthBridge vision to embed technology, customer-centricity, and financial empowerment into every touchpoint of the bank’s operations.”

“WealthBridge Group remains committed to compliance, innovation, and sustainable impact, and this acquisition reinforces its long-term strategy to empower financially excluded communities and support Nigeria’s broader financial inclusion goals,” Lawal said.