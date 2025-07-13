Video: Tems performs ‘Love Me Jeje’ at Club World Cup halftime show

Nigerian music star Tems lit up the stage at the Club World Cup final with a stunning performance of her hit single Love Me Jeje during the halftime show at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Draped in a dazzling outfit that blended elegance with Afrocentric flair, Tems took center stage in front of a global audience, bringing her signature vocals and soulful energy to the football spectacle.

Tems performing “Love Me JeJe” at the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 – Final Halftime show. 💙🤩



pic.twitter.com/rGyFCQFgZQ — The Debut Hub (@thedebuthub) July 13, 2025

The crowd, already buzzing from Chelsea’s commanding 3-0 lead over Paris Saint-Germain, roared with excitement as the Grammy-winning singer delivered a flawless rendition of the nostalgic love anthem.

Love Me Jeje, a reimagining of Seyi Sodimu’s 1997 classic, has become a fan favorite since its release earlier this year, showcasing Tems’ ability to bridge old-school Nigerian vibes with contemporary global sounds.

Social media lit up during and after her performance, with fans praising her stage presence and vocal control, while others hailed the inclusion of an African artist at such a prestigious sporting event.

This marks another milestone for Tems, who continues to rise on the international stage, following recent accolades and collaborations with some of the world’s biggest music acts.

Vanguard News