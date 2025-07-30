Video: Super Falcons arrive Lagos with WAFCON trophy

A jubilant crowd gathered in Lagos to welcome the Super Falcons following their victorious campaign at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

Fresh from receiving national honours—Officer of the Order of the Niger—from President Bola Tinubu on Monday, the team was greeted with loud cheers, chants, and celebrations as they arrived in the city carrying the coveted trophy.

The Lagos State Government has announced plans to host the champions, with a trophy parade lined up as a highlight of their visit.

Vanguard News