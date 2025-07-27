Video: Moment Tinubu spoke on video call with Super Falcons after WAFCON triumph

The Super Falcons’ historic achievement at the just-concluded 2024 WAFCON has drawn widespread praise, including a virtual address from President Bola Tinubu, who spoke with the team via video call.

Shortly after Nigeria’s dramatic 3-2 comeback victory over host nation Morocco at the Olympic Stadium in Rabat, President Tinubu connected with the Super Falcons players and coaching crew in their dressing room to celebrate the record-breaking win.

I just spoke with our Super Falcons.



On behalf of all Nigerians—at home, in Morocco, and around the world—I told them how proud we are. They have lifted our spirits with their brilliance, resilience, and unity.



We are very, very happy. I look forward to welcoming them home… pic.twitter.com/MmElVj0IOP — Bola Ahmed Tinubu (@officialABAT) July 27, 2025

Thanking the team for making Nigerians proud, the President pledged to officially celebrate their success upon their return to the country.

He singled out key performers: Esther Okoronkwo, who was named Woman of the Match; Folashade Ijamilusi, who scored the equalizer; and Jennifer Echegini, the substitute who netted the winning goal, for special praise.

Tinubu also lauded the team’s captain and tournament MVP, Rasheedat Ajibade, for her leadership and standout display.

Sharing his personal excitement, the President said he watched Esther Okoronkwo’s penalty, which sparked Nigeria’s stunning comeback after trailing 2-0 at halftime.

“We are very, very proud of you. The entire nation is proud of you. You have lifted our spirits especially to the younger generation and we are all very happy. You will be celebrated. And I congratulate all the coaches and the management of the team, including the Ministers and the officials.

Esther, Shade, Jennifer, and my very very big regards to Rasheedat. I watched the penalty kick. That’s a very courageous exercise.

To set a 10th record victory is not a very small thing for the country and the continent herself. Safe journey home. Enjoy yourself, avoid injuries and God bless.”

In response, Rasheedat Ajibade, speaking on behalf of the squad, expressed gratitude for the timely payment of the team’s bonuses and allowances and assured the President that they would bring the trophy home.

“Thank you so much for the payment. We appreciate you, Sir, and we are coming to give you the cup when we get back, Sir.”

President Tinubu replied that he looked forward to receiving the team upon their return.

Vanguard News