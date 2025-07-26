Super Falcons clinch 10th WAFCON title after thrilling 3-2 win against Morocco

Nigeria’s Super Falcons have etched their name in the history books once again, becoming the first African team to win the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) an unprecedented 10 times.

In a breathtaking final held in Rabat on Friday night, the Falcons pulled off a remarkable 3-2 comeback win over host nation Morocco, completing what they dubbed #MissionX.

Down 2-0 at halftime, the odds seemed stacked against the Nigerian side. But in classic Super Falcons fashion, they rose to the occasion with a second-half masterclass that stunned the home crowd and sent a clear message about their dominance in African women’s football.

Esther Okoronkwo sparked the comeback in the 64th minute with a composed finish to make it 2-1.

The momentum shifted, and it wasn’t long before Folashade Ijamilusi levelled the score after receiving a fine pass from Okoronkwo, who had dribbled her way past Moroccan defenders in a solo run that left fans breathless.

With the game hanging in the balance, substitute Jennifer Echegini delivered the final blow with two minutes left on the clock

She slotted home from a powerful long-range freekick by Okoronkwo to complete the turnaround and seal Nigeria’s title triumph.

Vanguard News