Umuada Productions secures multimedia adaptation rights to Flora Nwapa’s Wives at War

By Onyeka Ezike

Umuada Productions said it has secured the exclusive multimedia adaptation rights to Wives at War, a seminal short story collection by the mother of modern African literature, Flora Nwapa.

The groundbreaking work, originally published in 1980 by Tana Press, will be reimagined across graphic novels, short and feature-length films, television series, and podcasts.

“This is a dream come true,” said Anaecheri A. Okwuosa, Founder and CEO of Umuada Productions.

“I grew up with Miss Flora Nwapa’s work. Who knew that one day, we would be here, creating the perfect energy for its rightful resurgence? As an Oguta woman, telling her stories honours my culture. I look forward to translating it through compelling visual storytelling.”

Flora Nwapa, celebrated as a pioneer of African female literature championing the Igbo woman perspective, explored themes of womanhood, war, and postcolonial identity in her writing. Wives at War, her richly textured collection, confronts the complexities of survival, sisterhood, and resistance during and after the Biafran War, making it especially resonant today.

“We, the children of Flora Nwapa, are happy with the future adaptation of Wives at War by Umuada Productions,” said Uzoma Nwakuche, speaking on behalf of the family.

“This work further immortalizes Flora Nwapa’s legacy and provides a new perspective in the way her work is appreciated globally.”

A Visual Renaissance of African Women’s Stories

Umuada Productions, a Lagos-based multimedia company, is dedicated to amplifying African female voices, one story at a time. With a distinctive “book-to-graphic-novel-to-screen” model, Umuada adapts classic Nigerian and African literature into accessible, visually stunning formats that resonate across generations.

The upcoming graphic novel adaptation of “Daddy, Don’t Strike the Match,” one of the powerful short stories in Wives at War, will serve as the firstinstalmentt in this groundbreaking multimedia project. The broader adaptation of Wives at War will honour the strength, perseverance, tragedy, and unity embodied by the family unit during the Biafran War.

Production assets, including concept art, teaser posters, and storyboards, will be unveiled in the lead-up to the project’s end-of-year debut.