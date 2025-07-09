Two feared dead as gunmen attack Ekwulobia in Anambra

Gov. Soludo

By Vincent Ujumadu

EKWULOBIA, ANAMBRA — Panic gripped residents of Ekwulobia in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State on Wednesday following a brazen daylight attack by unknown gunmen, which reportedly left at least two people dead.

The motive behind the attack remains unclear, but it has triggered widespread fear, prompting many residents to flee the area.

A disturbing video circulating on social media shows scenes of chaos, with sporadic gunfire echoing through the town, one of the largest urban centres in the state. In the footage, a commercial tricycle (Keke) driver was seen slumped lifeless in his vehicle, while another victim lay motionless inside a nearby shop.

An unidentified man, armed and moving confidently, was captured pacing under the newly completed Ekwulobia flyover—an area now deserted by locals making frantic calls to warn relatives to stay away.

As of the time of this report, the Anambra State Police Command and other security outfits, including the newly established Agunaechemba security team, had not issued any official statement regarding the incident.

Although no group has claimed responsibility, some residents have expressed concern that the violence may be politically motivated, possibly aimed at instilling fear ahead of the November 8 governorship election.

Authorities are yet to confirm the exact number of casualties or arrests, as investigations continue.