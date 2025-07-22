Turkish policy centre decries Western roles in Middle East crises

By Dickson Omobola

Turkish think tank, Centre for National Strategy, USMER, has condemned what it describes as crimes against humanity committed by Western forces in Gaza, Syria, Lebanon, Yemen and Iran.

Chairman of Turkey’s Vatan Party, Dr Doğu Perinçek, identified American imperialism, Israeli Zionism and Ukrainian nationalism as primary forces of global destabilisation.

Perinçek spoke at the Black Sea and Eastern Mediterranean Conference, which explored pressing geopolitical issues, including the defense of state sovereignty, the right of nations to self-determination and the increasing threat posed by the geostrategic ambitions of the United States–Israeli alliance.

He said: “Humanity must unite in opposition to the destructive ambitions of the American-Israeli axis.”

Experts and policymakers, who were also in attendance, condemned Western countries for waging hybrid wars and attempting to maintain regional hegemony.

Former Member of the Turkish Parliament, Ayhan Bilgen, identified North Atlantic Treaty Organisation, NATO, expansion as a central global threat and Türkiye should end its association with the alliance.

Delegates from China, Russia, Iran, Egypt and Palestine called for a united front to stop ethnic and religious persecution in the region.

Participants also issued a final declaration, condemning the West’s continued attempts to maintain regional control through sanctions, military intervention and proxy warfare.

They urged countries in the Global South to reject unequal partnerships with Western powers and instead build equitable alliances with nations such as China, Russia and Türkiye.